They made me work on @thismorning tv show🙈😅 but it was fun😎 #thismorning #longestlegs #worldlongestlegs #worldtallestmodel #modelwiththelongestlegs



A post shared by Ekaterina Lisina🇷🇺 (@ekaterina_lisina15) on Sep 8, 2017 at 12:57am PDT