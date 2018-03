Close your eyes and take three deep breaths… This is the only moment you need to worry about. No yesterday. No tomorrow. Just right now. You're not late for anything. You aren't going to miss anything. You're exactly where you're supposed to be and you're exactly who you're supposed to be…

