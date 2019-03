Актер из "Игры престолов" защитил титул сильнейшего человека на планете

View this post on Instagram

Pretty casual new WR Elephant Bar Deadlift 474kg/1044.9lbs Very happy with day 1 here at The Arnold Strongman Classic even though 501 will have to wait for another day. Looking forward to day 2. I appreciate all the support guys, thank you! @roguefitness @nuunhydration @sbdapparel @legionath @stanefferding @theverticaldiet @australianstrengthcoach @stefansolvi @andrireyr @kelc33 @dianahrund @bjornthorr @ragnheidurmj @valthecoach

A post shared by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (@thorbjornsson) on Mar 1, 2019 at 3:30pm PST