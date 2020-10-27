Пандемия дезинформации: как не принимать на веру фейковые новости?

Coronavirus myths: chipping people, the link between 5G and coronavirus

The widespread chipping of people is one of the myths about the coronavirus roaming the Internet. According to immunologist Aurelia virblene, there was no shortage of vaccine-related myths even before the pandemic, so this is not surprising. The strangeness, according to the expert, is different - the vaccine has not yet been created, and the myths have already scattered.

“The myth that people will be chipped is illogical, because if there was a desire to microchip, why wait for the coronavirus vaccine? All can be chipped right now. Sometimes these myths are devoid of elementary logic, ”said the specialist.

The fact that the virus was created in a Chinese laboratory was not only believed by US President Donald Trump - such an explanation of the origin of the virus still remains popular on social networks. The immunologist considers such a premise a myth and emphasizes that the virus was not created artificially, it could have spread due to careless behavior.

“There is a drop of truth in the statement, because in serious analytical articles the hypothesis was considered that the virus spread during experiments on cells of bats. This does not in any way mean that the virus was artificially created in a laboratory. But be that as it may, in Wuhan there is a laboratory in which they worked with tissues of bats and the virus, perhaps, could not have spread from the market, as was believed, but from this laboratory. But there is a huge difference between the statement that the virus was created artificially, and the statement that, say, it spread through negligence, "says A. Zhvirblene.





Fake news can be divided into three groups

Tomas Čeponis, an analyst at the Department of Strategic Communication of the Armed Forces of Lithuania, explaining the spread of fake news, suggests dividing them into three groups: geopolitical, financial and technological. An example of a geopolitical fake is the myth that the virus was created in the United States because the United States seeks to dominate and weaken China's influence.

“The second category is financial. There are attempts to convince that the virus was created for some kind of financial gain. For example, there is a myth that pharmaceutical companies created a virus in order to be able to sell products for the treatment of the virus in huge quantities and make money on it, ”the source said.

The third sector, as the specialist emphasized, is the technological one. Technology, in his opinion, belongs to the area that people often find it difficult to understand and explain, hence a simplified understanding of complex things. One such example is the myth that the coronavirus is linked to 5G networks.

“Here two seemingly different myths have come together. The myth about the dangers of 5G arose much earlier than the situation with the coronavirus, but, as we can see, then they merged into one. It is alleged that a virus spreads over the 5G network, and the network itself weakens the immune system, so it is easier to get sick with the virus. He is confident that, taking advantage of the situation, during vaccination, people will be injected with microchips, with the help of which it will subsequently be possible to control people's thoughts through 5G communication. This example, probably, can already be attributed to the conspiracy theory, ”explained T. Čeponis.

Encouraged to learn to recognize fake news from school

As more and more conspiracy theories, fakes and myths spread, the question arises, how to recognize and distinguish between them, what is true and reliable information, and what is fake?

There is no one answer, according to the expert, it is a set of complex measures. In his opinion, it is important to create a community of people who are aware of what is happening in the information space and how this information can be used for malicious purposes.





“This community should not be made up of only statesmen. The whole society as a whole should participate in this, because we live in a democratic country and everyone should contribute to this. Among them should be government officials, the media, and business representatives, ”the source said.

T. Cheponis calls the educational system as a means of combating fake information. He believes that teaching information and cyber literacy, critical thinking, recognizing logical and mental errors, and understanding the media of the 21st century should be done from school.

“In addition, in many media outlets there are many headings devoted to this and many journalists write about this. It seems to me that with our articles and programs we are contributing to the education of people, ”said the specialist.

The specialist advises residents of the country not to rush to believe and share the news they have just read or heard. It is important to find the original source of the news, and then ask them: “It should be remembered that news that stirred up feelings, caused disappointment or anger, may turn out to be propaganda, because it is news containing disinformation that is directed at our emotions, and not at logical and critical thinking ... It is important to answer your questions: is this reliable information or is it an unknown media tool that spreads the theory of an anonymous person under an assumed name. "

A. Zhvirblene, in turn, suggests looking for reliable information related to the coronavirus on the pages of official bodies, following the information of the World Health Organization (WHO).