13 Aug 1966, East Berlin, East Germany --- Commemorate Berlin Wall. East Berlin, East Germany: East German president Walter Ulbricht addresses a rally commemorating the fifth anniversary of the Berlin wall here. In his address Ulbricht told the West to stop shedding "crocodile tears" over the barrier and face up to realities. Applauding him are (first row): Minister President Willi Stoph; Ulbricht; Brich Honecker, member of the Politburo and Paul Verner, chairman of the Communist Party. --- Image by