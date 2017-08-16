Лесбиянка и наркоманка с 30 тату. Топ-10 фотографий экстравагантной легкоатлетки Иники Макферсон

Delighted to see the power and the beautiful, fierce individuality of #inikamcpherson at #worldchampionshipathletics2017 last night. Embracing her visible self and the visibility of the coverage while using her body to the best of her ability. I was talking to my girls about strength, ability, focus and the rigours of training everyday to reach personal goals, to challenge your body and your mind as we watched incredible athletes of many genders, many colours and many countries strive to beat their personal bests together. Humans at play, sharing a playing field, some at their peak, some reaching the end of this stage of their careers, together in endeavour. While elsewhere bigotry, hatred, racism is acted out in shameful, violent actions. I condemn these actors in hate and race crimes, I condemn them. #charlotteville #blacklivesmatter #usainbolt #mofarah #gb4x100mrelay #athlete #strongwoman #pride #athlete #womeninsport #stillwerise #solidarity #katrinajohnsonthompson #sport

