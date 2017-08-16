Лесбиянка и наркоманка с 30 тату. Топ-10 фотографий экстравагантной легкоатлетки Иники Макферсон

 (3)
среда, 16 августа 2017 г. 07:59
Не слышали про американскую легкоатлетку Инику Макферсон? Не беда! Она та, на кого надо смотреть. И пусть в секторе для прыжков в высоту привычно доминировала российская спортсменка Мария Ласицкене, американка на прошедшем в Лондоне чемпионате мира тоже не затерялась.
© Reuters / Scanpix

Макферсон 30 лет. Ее тело украшено тремя десятками татуировок. Любимый рисунок — колибри на шее — птица, которая символизирует свободу, оптимизм и жизнелюбие. Останавливаться на достигнутом Иника не намерена. В ближайшем будущем она собирается увековечить на своем теле все континенты планеты, чтобы выглядели "как пятна на жирафе".

There's something different 🔥🔥

A post shared by Grosse Pivoine ☀️ (@helenegrossepivoine) on Aug 13, 2017 at 3:23am PDT

Delighted to see the power and the beautiful, fierce individuality of #inikamcpherson at #worldchampionshipathletics2017 last night. Embracing her visible self and the visibility of the coverage while using her body to the best of her ability. I was talking to my girls about strength, ability, focus and the rigours of training everyday to reach personal goals, to challenge your body and your mind as we watched incredible athletes of many genders, many colours and many countries strive to beat their personal bests together. Humans at play, sharing a playing field, some at their peak, some reaching the end of this stage of their careers, together in endeavour. While elsewhere bigotry, hatred, racism is acted out in shameful, violent actions. I condemn these actors in hate and race crimes, I condemn them. #charlotteville #blacklivesmatter #usainbolt #mofarah #gb4x100mrelay #athlete #strongwoman #pride #athlete #womeninsport #stillwerise #solidarity #katrinajohnsonthompson #sport

A post shared by Rebecca Palmer (@scarletshooter) on Aug 13, 2017 at 1:48am PDT

Eja CIAO 😍🔥 ____________________________________ #sexbomb #loveu #inikamcpherson #seibrutta

A post shared by Cristina Mascia (@trunchelemolenzughen) on Aug 12, 2017 at 12:49pm PDT

Три года назад Инику дисквалифицировали за положительную пробу на кокаин. Последующие полтора месяца ей пришлось работать посудомойкой, чтобы выжить. Дисквалификация истекла аккурат перед Олимпиадой в Рио-де-Жанейро. После тех Игр на теле Макферсон появилась татуировка с олимпийскими кольцами.

#inikamcpherson #sporty #sportswear #sportfashion #streetwear #streetstyle #streetfashion

A post shared by Sandra (@sandravlee) on Aug 12, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

Но татуировки — это не все, что выделяет Макферсон среди других легкоатлеток. В 2014 году Иника в соцсетях объявила об отношениях с бегуньей Реджиной Джордж. Правда, их совместные фотографии уже давненько не появляются в интернете.

На чемпионате мира в Лондоне Макферсон показала девятый результат среди 12 финалисток — 1,92 метра. Ласицкене завоевала золото, покорив планку на высоте 2,03 метра.

Спорт в мире

