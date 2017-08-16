Лесбиянка и наркоманка с 30 тату. Топ-10 фотографий экстравагантной легкоатлетки Иники Макферсон

Макферсон 30 лет. Ее тело украшено тремя десятками татуировок. Любимый рисунок — колибри на шее — птица, которая символизирует свободу, оптимизм и жизнелюбие. Останавливаться на достигнутом Иника не намерена. В ближайшем будущем она собирается увековечить на своем теле все континенты планеты, чтобы выглядели "как пятна на жирафе".
Delighted to see the power and the beautiful, fierce individuality of #inikamcpherson at #worldchampionshipathletics2017 last night. Embracing her visible self and the visibility of the coverage while using her body to the best of her ability. I was talking to my girls about strength, ability, focus and the rigours of training everyday to reach personal goals, to challenge your body and your mind as we watched incredible athletes of many genders, many colours and many countries strive to beat their personal bests together. Humans at play, sharing a playing field, some at their peak, some reaching the end of this stage of their careers, together in endeavour. While elsewhere bigotry, hatred, racism is acted out in shameful, violent actions. I condemn these actors in hate and race crimes, I condemn them. #charlotteville #blacklivesmatter #usainbolt #mofarah #gb4x100mrelay #athlete #strongwoman #pride #athlete #womeninsport #stillwerise #solidarity #katrinajohnsonthompson #sport
Три года назад Инику дисквалифицировали за положительную пробу на кокаин. Последующие полтора месяца ей пришлось работать посудомойкой, чтобы выжить. Дисквалификация истекла аккурат перед Олимпиадой в Рио-де-Жанейро. После тех Игр на теле Макферсон появилась татуировка с олимпийскими кольцами.
Clearing the bar on a third attempt at the 2016 US Olympic trials and making your first Olympic team … Priceless. #InikaMcPherson high jumper , Rio bound. #BoingPow #jeffcohenphoto Large images at Trackandfieldimage.com ( link in bio) #usatf #trackandfield #athlete #athletics #jumper #roadtorio #trackgirl #teamusa #tracktown16 #usolympicteam #emotion #haywardfield @inika_7ft_hjq @usatf @tracktownusa @trackandfieldimage
Но татуировки — это не все, что выделяет Макферсон среди других легкоатлеток. В 2014 году Иника в соцсетях объявила об отношениях с бегуньей Реджиной Джордж. Правда, их совместные фотографии уже давненько не появляются в интернете.
На чемпионате мира в Лондоне Макферсон показала девятый результат среди 12 финалисток — 1,92 метра. Ласицкене завоевала золото, покорив планку на высоте 2,03 метра.