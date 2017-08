ФОТО: Бритни Спирс показала фото без макияжа

On days where I don’t get primped and made up for my show, this is the real unglammed me… so nice to meet all of you!! 😂 I call this my morning coffee at home look ☕️ #NoMakeupMonday if you don’t count the leftover mascara under my right eye... 😂😜

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Aug 28, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT