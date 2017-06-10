Дочь Пола Маккартни начнет делать одежду из мусора

суббота, 10 июня 2017 г. 13:50
Британский дизайнер и основательница собственной марки Стелла Маккартни подписала контракт с компанией Parley for the Oceans, которая занимается защитой окружающей среды. В рамках сотрудничества будет налажено производство тканей из органического мусора. Видео с презентацией опубликовано на официальной странице бренда в Instagram. Одежду планируют запустить в продажу к середине лета.
Стелла Маккартни — дизайнер одежды, дочь участника музыкальной группы The Beatles Пола Маккартни. Начала карьеру со стажировки у Кристиана Лакруа, после чего основала первый собственный бренд Stella, который вскоре закрылся. В 1997 году заняла должность креативного директора модного дом Chloe. В 2001 году ушла из Chloe и занялась своей именной линией Stella McCartney.

Маккартни — вегетарианка, она поддерживает организацию по защите животных PETA и при создании своих коллекций не использует натуральную кожу или мех.

